Bookworms living in India and who have storage and connectivity issues will be happy to know that Amazon Lite is now finally available in the region. The lightweight version of the Kindle app has been in beta for a while now but users can now download it and start reading their favorite books and not worry about having too little space on their Android device or having just 2G data connection. Several apps have actually been coming up with lite versions to cater to those in developing markets.

The app takes up less than 2MB and is meant to work even when the network connection is only 2G. It also has most of the features of the original Kindle app, like picking up where you last left off across devices, customizing the font size, using night mode for when you’re in bed, getting personalized recommendations from Amazon, etc. This version also lets you start reading an ebook even when it hasn’t finished downloading yet.

Aside from English, you will also be able to read books in five regional languages – Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam. If you’re buying your first ebook, you will get an 80% off cash back if you pay for it using their mobile payment platform Amazon Pay. You also have access to thousands of free ebooks on the Amazon Kindle Store, and if you’re a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, you’ll be able to read even more for free.

You can download Kindle Lite for free from the Google Play Store, but it is only available for now in India. You need to have an Android device running on 4.4 and above.