For an app that’s targeting the teen market, Kik sure came late in the game, in terms of video chatting capabilities. But better late than never of course as the chat app has now added this feature with their latest update. Users will now be able to video chat with their friends, and still do some actual chatting and sending of other content like photos, stickers, emoticons, GIFs, etc. This comes on the heels of other apps like Messenger and Viber also adding this feature, making the battle of the messaging apps a “serious” game.

Video chat is apparently the top user-requested feature according to Kik, and so they finally listened and brought it to its more than 300 million monthly active users. Video is the feature that younger people want to use more when chatting with their peers and expressing themselves. Kik’s video chat lets you have up to six people in your group so you can see all of your friends’ live reactions to whatever it is you’re discussing. It doesn’t take up the whole screen but will remain as large as a profile icon.

Since it doesn’t consume the whole screen, you can still send other content to them while you’re chatting, like GIFs, stickers, emoticons, and good ‘ole words as well. Kik said they want to “fully mimic the way teenagers hang out IRL” and this is the closest they can get to. The video chat toggle is in the upper right hand corner, and once you tap it, it’s easy to figure out the rest. Well, if you’re a teenager or just digitally savvy.

You can update your Kik to the latest version so you can enjoy video chatting with your friends now. If you’re not a teenager but you’re curious, this is a good way to find out “what the kids are up to” these days.

SOURCE: Kik