We’ve finally come to the point where we need to have a kind of physical restraint for ourselves just to be able to disconnect from the Internet or avoid spending so much money on Cyber Monday. KFC believes you need to seclude yourself in a creepy looking Faraday cage just to be able to escape all the post-Black Friday/Thanksgiving online madness. Their Internet Escape Pod seems to be smart in concept but ultimately weird in execution.

Basically, it is an igloo-shaped tent where you and a few family members can camp out wherever you choose to install it in your house. It is a steel cage wrapped with stainless steel mesh that can block out all electromagnetic signals. And of course, the moment you enter it, all your devices including smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, etc will be forced to go offline, forcing you to not only stop shopping but also to talk without distractions to the other people inside the “cage”.

But what makes this pod extra weird is that there is a Colonel Sanders topper seemingly embracing the 6 foot 6-inch cage. Given that you won’t see him when you’re inside, but it will still probably give you a weird feeling that there is someone on top of your pod, seemingly peering into you and your loved ones’ quality time together.

If you have $10,000 to spare, the Internet Escape Pod can be yours. A KFC delivery guy will even help install it for you and afterward, you’ll be able to enjoy eating your chicken in peace, without any Internet interference.

VIA: SlashGear