KFC is one of those brands that want to turn all aspects of its product into something useful, even the actual box. They gave us a smartphone charger previously, as well as a VR headset. Now they’re turning your chicken box into a drone that will actually fly. The KFO or Kentucky Flying Object is now available and you can eat your wings and fly them too. But you can only find it in India and there are no plans yet of making it available elsewhere.

When you order a box of smoky grilled wings, you get the limited edition box that you can turn into a fully functional drone that you can actually fly. The box has the usual punch out parts and also comes with some mechanical bits like a “KFO board”, battery, four rotors and even LED, that you can assemble on your own, with a little bit of DIY skills to put everything together. The assembly instructions can also be found on the KFC Drone website if you need a little more detail.

You will need to charge the battery for 30 minutes before you use it. Once fully assembled and fully charged, you can control the drone through a mobile app that connects to it through Bluetooth. You will, of course, have to exercise all the necessary caution when operating a drone, including watching out for the winds and wires and birds.

However, you can only catch this KFO if you live in India. There is no news yet if KFC will make it available in other territories.

VIA: SlashGear