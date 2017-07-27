There are numerous password managers available in the Play Store right now and we know more will be added or updated especially that Android O is about to be released in a few months. Next to be improved is the Keepass2Android which is actually an Android version of the Keepass password manager. The open source program gets a major update that brings easy access to one’s password database from any cloud storage.

The app also boasts of database access with a full password and fingerprint database unlocking. The most important change is the addition of a plugin that automatically switches keyboard or input method.

Officially called as the KeyboardSwap, this plugin simply allows automatic keyboard switching so you can easily get things done. No need to go out of one app just to go to settings. With a simple tap of a button, you can change keyboards or input method. It’s only a plugin but if you want the whole experience, download the KeyboardSwap for Keepass2Android from the Play Store. It’s still “unreleased” but you can find it.

The KeyboardSwap Plugin is actually a non-root solution created by one XDA developer. It’s just an add-on or plugin to the original Keepass2Android app. The password manager can be installed with a new plugin. As the user, you can hide the app icon from the app drawer. No need to grant permission every time.

Download KeyboardSwap for Keepass2Android from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA Developers