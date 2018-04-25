Hacking attacks are, to say the least, inconvenient. The only way to truly secure your online accounts is to use strong, unique passwords for each one. But who can remember them all? That’s where SplashID Pro comes in. Trusted by millions of users, SplashID Pro is a one-stop source for all your password management needs. Get a lifetime subscription to this top-rated service for just $19.99 and save 80% off the regular price for a limited time at Android Community Deals.

SplashID Pro is compatible with most popular devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers. It offers users with the choice to sync records to the cloud, over Wi-Fi, or to not sync at all. You’ll be able to easily view the SplashID dashboard and find feedback on your record security, and it lets you backup your information automatically too.

Break your bad password habits with a lifetime subscription to SplashID Pro, only $19.99 here at Android Community Deals.