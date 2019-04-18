Whether you’re a professional writer churning out manuscripts, a college undergrad pouring over a research paper, or an office worker sending out countless important emails a day, you’re bound to make some mistakes. But a few simple grammatical errors can mean the difference between a passing grade and failure — or a serious office-wide game of telephone. WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant guards against that by checking your documents and emails for grammar, punctuation, spelling, and style errors, so you can catch any mistakes before clicking Send.

WhiteSmoke’s software is compatible with any browser-based text editor and can be activated on both desktop and mobile with a single click, so no matter where you are, you can count on WhiteSmoke to keep your writing error-free. It also features a massive plagiarism database that you can use to check any documents you receive for potentially stolen work, and a translator covering over 50 languages. WhiteSmoke can even proofread your documents and emails in Microsoft Word and Outlook. Meaning, regardless of your preferred word processor, WhiteSmoke has got you covered.

A lifetime subscription to WhiteSmoke normally retails for $399.95, but you can take 80% off and get one for just $79 today here at Android Community Deals.

