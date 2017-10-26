Stepping away from your workstation? Ensure your computer stays secure and save 50% for a limited time with a 2-pack of the GateKeeper 2.5 Wireless Bluetooth PC Lock. The GateKeeper is a small, lightweight fob that connects to your computer via Bluetooth. When you leave your desk, the GateKeeper automatically locks your computer so that no one else may gain access. When you return, your PC automatically unlocks so you can get back down to business.

The GateKeeper software uses real-time authentication and responds to your movements instantly. You can adjust the range to suit your needs, easily add 2-factor authentication, and you can set a PIN or password to mitigate practically every security threat imaginable.

Beef up your computer’s security with the GateKeeper 2.5 Wireless Bluetooth PC Lock. Get two locks for just $59.99 this week at Android Community Deals.