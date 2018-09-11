If you’re in the market for a VPN, choose the one that’s been trusted by over 41 million users. Zenmate Premium offers superior protection from hackers, identity thieves, and government spies. If you conduct even just a small amount of your daily business on the internet, then this is protection you absolutely must have. And right now is the perfect time to buy because a lifetime subscription, which normally costs $840, is discounted by over 90% to just $49.99 at Android Community Deals.

Zenmate encrypts your data traffic so that no one can learn who you are, where you are located, or what websites you’ve visited. It’s the perfect security solution for anyone that accesses the web using public wi-fi or cellular data networks. It includes a browser extension that lets you easily change proxy locations so you can access geo-restricted content from all over the globe, it blocks malicious sites, and it works across all of your devices.

Protect your privacy with this lifetime subscription to Zenmate Premium, only $49.99 here at Android Community Deals.