Now, more than ever, it’s important to keep your web-based accounts secure. That’s because hackers possess technology that grants them easy access to things like banking, shopping, and other accounts that hold sensitive information — And your current password is probably not good enough to stop them. If you want to keep hackers out, give Password Boss Premium a try. Protect up to 3 devices with a lifetime subscription for just $19.99, a savings of 86% off the MSRP, now at Android Community Deals.

Password Boss Premium creates strong, unique passwords for all of your online accounts and remembers them so you don’t have to. The end result is you get the convenience of instant access to your banking, shopping, and more while reducing the risks of being hacked significantly. With a lifetime subscription, you’ll be able to protect an unlimited number of accounts, be able to auto-fill online forms, and get access to your passwords from anywhere across your devices.

Protect yourself without the headache with a lifetime subscription to Password Boss Premium, only $19.99 here at Android Community Deals.