We’re still anticipating for the Moto G6 phones. They will roll out today and after this week, we’ll start focusing on a new Moto series. The Moto Z line will soon have a follow-up in the form of the Moto Z3 Play as we’ve recently seen the image renders and 360-degree video shared online. A few weeks ago, we saw the rendered images and learned some of the specs. A new page on Poetic gives us hope a new Moto Z is in the works and we know you won’t be disappointed with what you’ll see.

A phone case for the 2018 Motorola Moto Z3 Play was sighted online. It’s called a Karbon Shield case with an unknown release date although it’s already up for pre-order. The case follows the form of the phone with material made of carbon fiber texture, slim profile, and impact resistant TPU. The special rear pattern you see results on a special grip or handle. There’s a screen protector that works with tempered glass, as well as, wet install screen protectors.

This Karbon Shield is only for the Motorola Moto Z3 Play but we have a feeling other similar protective accessories will also be available. Price tag of the KARBON SHIELD reads only $9.95.

