Anybody can be a superhero. We believe you can be one and sorry no, we’re not going to suggest cosplay. Just download related games on your mobile phone and play as if you’re really part of each game. The latest to challenge your abilities is Justice League Action that lets you explore the DC Universe. It expands the world of your favorite heroes to the young generation i.e. your kids who you want to share your geeky interests with.

The game lets you bring together your own team of action heroes. Your team will then be tasked to go after the villains in various missions. The game also allows you to take a breather by reading comic books, watching videos, or learning new facts about the different heroes.

In this mobile adventure game, you need to blast through about 150 mission-based levels by doing a lot of running, jumping, sliding, flying, and dodging obstacles. Fight the bosses after each chapter by customizing or upgrading your characters with superpowers, gear, abilities, and costumes. If you want, you can also swap heroes while you’re on a mission. You have the choice which superhero to use. If you finish a mission or beat the boss, you will earn tokens that can help you unlock heroes and get rewards.

Choose whether you want to settle in Apokolips, Gotham City, or Metropolis. Superheroes can either be Cyborg, Firestorm, Wonder Woman, Superman, or Batman. As for the villains, expect Lex Luthor, Lobo, Darkseid, or the Joker to get into your nerves.

Download Justice League Action Run from the Google Play Store