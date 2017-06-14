Work in a technical field? Need to know several programming languages all at once? The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle should be of special interest to you. Get this indispensable package and save over 90% off the regular price right now at Android Community Deals. The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle is a nine volume reference library that makes it easy to stay abreast of coding languages. Within the pages of each book, you’ll find a treasure trove of information about popular and in demand languages like JavaScript, Python, and Swift, just to name three. It’s perfect for anyone who works in a technical field, from web designers to mobile app developers to software engineers.

Each eBook focuses on a different programming language and features hundreds of pages of knowledge and training. The first book in the collection, for instance, will teach you how to develop apps using Angular 2. This particular selection features 352 pages of content and promises to get you up and running quickly. After you’ve completed the book, you’ll be able to build a powerful and streamlined web app just like a pro.

Wondering if these eBooks are perhaps designed for an intermediate level audience? Think again. Each book is written using plain language and the content is presented in a way that’s easy to understand, even for those with no prior programming experience. Plus, once you’ve purchased this package, the eBooks are yours to keep forever. That means they’ll always be available if you ever need to review a particular skill.

If you work in a technical field — or want to work in one — it pays to know how to code. Learn how with The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle, just $29 for readers of Android Community.