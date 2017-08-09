If you are a ‘JUMP! On Demand’ customer, you may be happy to know that you can now change to a new mobile device every month. This sounds absurd but that support page of the service shows the new option. Most plans are usually part of an 18-month agreement but this is a new upgrade option available for new phones.

This is different from the three times a year one can upgrade his or her smartphone because you can do so now every 30 days. Sadly, it’s not ready for those who have the ‘No Credit Check’ version of the Simple Choice plan by T-Mobile. If you are on ‘Pay in Advance’ prepaid plan, have an Extended Payment Schedule, and have foreign billing address, you cannot avail of the offer.

You’re not really buying a new unit but rather leasing. You will still need to pay the tax rates. Included are some of the latest premium flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7+ plus the iPhone 7 for iOS fans. Not included in the plan is the phone insurance.

If you’re the type who easily gets bored with gadgets, you can take advantage of this 30-day upgrade. The amount you will pay will depend on the price device model, as well as, your credit.

