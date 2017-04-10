When it comes to text editors, a lot of people have different favorite apps to use for when they do their articles or minutes of the meeting or just jot down notes. One consistent favorite among Android users is JotterPad because of its simplicity and yet having many features to help make note-taking on your smartphone or tablet that easy. Now after a long time of not bringing updates, you finally get version 12, although it’s still in the beta testing phase.

Most of the changes that will be coming to JotterPad 12 (when it comes out for everyone else) are aesthetic more than functional. First of all, you get a new design and look that looks a bit more modern, rather than the old school Material Design look that it was sporting before. It is also now easier to navigate in the directory as it has breadcrumb UI. You can swipe back to the previous folder when browsing through various folders.

The dark theme, which was already present before but only on the text editors, now applies through the entire app, including its folder structure. The night vision option turns the text into a light pink color which is better for the eyes rather than the white on black background version. You now also get to sync your data to multiple cloud account services, but only if you subscribe to the Cloud+ service which starts at $0.99/month. If you don’t subscribe, you can just choose from either Dropbox or Google Drive.

You won’t be able to experience all this just yet if you’re just a normal JotterPad user. But if you want to test out the new look and features, then you can sign up as a beta tester. Be prepared though that the version is still unstable and may have a few bugs.

SOURCE: JotterPad