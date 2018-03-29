The Un-carrier is launching the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge. It’s a new contest in the United States that aims to encourage teenagers and young adults to start on projects that will bring positive changes to their communities. This is your big chance to start an idea that’s been floating around your head. Sometimes, you just need a push and well, money, to kickstart an idea. And now, T-Mobile is here to help. The network has teamed up with Ashoka to help 25 changemakers and give them the chance to work on their passion. If you’re within the 13 to 23 age bracket, feel free to submit your ideas to T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge is looking for young people who want to change the world by starting small in their neighborhoods. Projects must aim to deliver positive impact in their communities to improve life. T-Mobile will decide on ideas that will make a lasting impact. It should be sustainable and be able to improve the life of many people.

The company will choose 25 winning ideas. The winners will get to be mentored in business skills development and coaching. Of course, seed money will be given for the projects. The winning teams will also be given the chance to visit T-Mobile’s campus in the Pacific Northwest for workshop and training with the company’s top executives.

T-Mobile CEO and President John Legere has this to say, “Making change happen is what we do. Five years ago, we saw a broken, arrogant industry and committed ourselves to changing wireless for good. Today, we’re blown away by the grit and determination of young people who see problems in their schools and communities that need fixing and how they’re leading the way to change. Now more than ever, it’s clear that America’s youth are here to make a difference…with the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge, we want to help bring their best ideas to life.”

SOURCE: T-Mobile