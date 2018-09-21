Joby has released several tripods and other accessories even before the smartphones became popular. We remember the Gorillapod for digital cameras and DSLRs. Today, the brand is one of the trusted names by most video content creators who are looking for quality rigs. The last one we featured was the Joby GripTight PRO TelePod and the GorillaPod Mobile Rig meant for vlogging. From tablet stands to tripods, Joby continues to come up with products that help creative people in capturing any shot they imagine. If you’re a mobile content creator, you may want to check out this newest all-in-one phone tripod from Joby–the TelePod Mobile.

The TelePod Mobile allows you to improve your mobile photography and videography skills. It boasts telescoping capabilities for your smartphone so you can level up on vlogging.

You don’t even have to be a pro to make the most of the Joby TelePod Mobile. It’s mainly a selfie stick tripod so even if you’re an ordinary mobile user or just a parent who loves recording every memory of your kid, this thing can function as an elevated stand, monopod, telescoping tripod, or a handgrip.

Joby’s latest tripod-selfie-stick can hold smartphones and 360-degree cams. It connects via Bluetooth so you can use the Bluetooth Impulse remote shutter to control the phone or action video camera.

As with most Joby accessories, this one can also work with other Joby mounts like the GoPro Mount, GripTight ONE, or Flash mount as long as the weight is below 325g. Price tag reads $59.95.

SOURCE: Joby