Joby has long been a name associated with Gorillapod. Mention Joby and most people would remember Gorillapod. We remember the first time we got a Gorillapod for a digital camera seven years ago. It proved to be a helpful accessory. Fast-forward to today, it’s still alive although the camera is no longer working. Most Gorillapods available in the market today are now meant for smartphones and action cameras. The latest is this GorillaPod Mobile Rig that is ideal for vloggers and content creators.

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig is a special vlogging tripod rig for mobile phones. With this camera rig, you can make YouTube videos easier because not only can it hold your phone but it also has arms where you can attach lights and mic. This way, you can record videos in a more professional level. It holds the smartphone while the mic and lights are nearby.

Joby’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig is designed for storytellers. It allows you to express your creativity in the best way possible. As with all other Gorillapod models, this one offers a solid and lockable grip plus the patented rubberized ball and socket design.

GorillaPod Mobile Rig is priced at $99. It is designed for smartphones, mic, and lights for a complete vlogging setup. It’s adjustable and flexible so feel free to grip, stand, or wrap it any way you like.

