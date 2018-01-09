Video content creators aren’t just those who can create short films or other creative videos. You now have the vloggers, YouTubers, streamers, and other new terms that will probably be created this year. And along with it, you’ll have a whole line of gadgets and accessories trying to appeal to this market. The Joby GripTight PRO TelePod is one such product, as it says it’s the first telescoping tripod or something like a hybrid between a tripod and a selfie stick/monopod.

Calling itself a “handheld tripod/vlogging stick”, it can be used in four different modes, depending on what you’re shooting right now. You can use it with the Hand Grip or if you need extra length, the Extended Grip. It can also serve as a Tabletop Tripod or if you need more space, you can also use it as an Elevated Tripod. It easily adjusts to the view that you need, whether it’s portrait mode for your Instagram and periscope or landscape mode for YouTube. You can even tilt it 180 degrees to capture the perfect angle. It can telescope from 34-79 cm when you use it for extended reach.

The monopod also has a Bluetooth remote that you can mount to the grip so it’s easier to control your shutter from as far as 90 feet away. It supports a wide range of not just smartphones but point and shoot cameras, mirrorless ones, action cameras like GoPro, 360 degree cameras for VR footage, and also streaming accessories that can be attached to your phone. It can support devices up to 1 kilograms or 2.2 lbs. You can use it even on uneven surfaces as the adjustable legs can click-set into 3 positions.

The GripTight PRO TelePod is now available on the Joby website and it will cost you $99.95 plus shipping cost.

SOURCE: Joby