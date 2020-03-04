We live in an age where you can make a living just by creating video content for the Internet. And we’re not just talking about the selfies you post every day on your Instagram Stories. Mobile content creators are some of the most in-demand for brands right now and accessory brands are creating products just for them. JOBY is one of those brands and they have now announced their newest line-up of products that were created for bloggers, vloggers, mobile photographers and content creators of all kinds.

The GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit is probably your go-to product if you’re about to level up your vlog shoots. The bundle has three products included: a Beamo Mini LED with Bluetooth control for areas that may not have enough good lighting, a GorillaPod Mobile Rig so you can move around freely, and a Wave Mobile microphone for high-quality sound. It also has a GripTight PRO 2 smartphone mount so you can shoot in both portrait and landscape. The entire kit will cost you $200.

Meanwhile, you can get each of the accessories on their own. The Beamo Mini LED is waterproof and rugged and includes a double cold shoe mount. If you want something brighter, there’s also the Beamo LED that has 1,500 lumens. The Mini LED costs $69.95 while the LED itself is more expensive at $89.95. LED accessories are somewhat of a necessity right now for content creators if you don’t want Game of Thrones-level dark cinematography on your videos.

The Wavo Mobile meanwhile is a microphone that you can use with your mirrorless cameras and smartphones. It is lightweight and includes a cold shoe mount, Rycote shock mount, plus TRS and TRRS cables. This accessory will cost you $39.95 on its own. If you need something with a wider frequency response and is more durable and bigger, the Wavo is also available and it is priced at $79.95.

JOBY has also announced Standpoint, a smartphone case available for Pixel 4 devices. It has three built-in tripod legs that can be folded into the case when not in use. You can use the legs for filming or for quickly capturing images and videos. It is priced at $39.95 each. All of these new accessories are available at JOBY’s online store.