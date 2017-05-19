We can’t recall if we ever featured any Jeopardy mobile game before but Sony Pictures has recently launched ‘Jeopardy! World Tour’ as a free-to-play adventure for all those who enjoy trivia games. It’s now ready for download on the Play Store so if you want to show off your wits and tell the world that you’re a genius, get the game. Start immersing yourself in this popular quiz show so even if you can’t be on the TV show for real, you can be a champion after leveling up and unlocking themed contents from all over the world.

Gameplay is similar to how it is played on TV. You will do a lot of guessing and discovering new clues. What’s more exciting is that you can play in some famous destinations in the world. You can play against your friends or with strangers from other countries. We know you’re already smart but you can still strive to reach the top of leaderboards where hard-core Jeopardy fans can also be found.

‘Jeopardy! World Tour’ is designed especially for the mobile audience. Even if you are not a fan, you will enjoy the mobile version of the game as it is very engaging, witty, and entertaining. This game of knowledge can make you a World Tour champion so are you up to the challenge?

Down Jeopardy! World Tour from the Google Play Store