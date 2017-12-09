JBL and Under Armor are once again teaming up to release a new wireless sports headphone, and this time, they’re bringing some flex along with it. The UA Sport Wireless Flex is a neckband headphone that is both comfortable and useful especially for those who are running or training or just always on the go. It has an adjustable fit and they claim it is built for all-day comfort, so it should be something athletes can use comfortably while training or working out.

The reason why it is comfortable is that it has bend-and-stay Flex Zones in the neckband which you can adjust according to your comfort and which will stay in place even as you are in constant movement. The headphone itself has two-piece Sport Flex ear tips that have three options for sizes since not all ears are created equal. Of course, they are magnetic so no need for cords that can tangle or even strangle you.

You can also use the headphones for quite a long time or at least 11 hours when fully charged because of its Speed Charge Battery. If you need to power it up for just an hour, you can charge it for five minutes and it will last that long. You also get a RunSafe LED feature that has three flashing modes so when you’re running in low-light conditions, you still are visible. The UA Sport Wireless Flex also has four simple buttons that can control music, take phone calls, control the LED and also trigger Google Now.

You can already pre-order the headphones on the JBL website for $129.95 but they did not specify when it will start shipping. It will also be available later on at Sprint retail locations and on UA.com. You will also get a complimentary 12-month MapMyRun premium membership worth $29.99.

SOURCE: JBL/Under Armour