Over at CES 2017, the JBL Smartbase was recently announced by HARMAN International Industries as a special Bluetooth-connected hands-free communication kit for cars. This system has the power to turn your ordinary smartphone into a helpful driving assistant. It’s like getting your own hi-tech dashboard and infotainment system inside your vehicle.

Driving doesn’t have to be boring but with smarter technologies, it becomes more fun these days. JBL Smartbase is one way you can drive safely and with more convenience because of reliable directions and driving tips. Feel free to use different navigation apps, read and send messages, make calls, and play your favorite songs on your phone docked on the JBL Smartbase. You can also take advantage of voice control provided by Google Now or Siri.

JBL has added Echo Noise Cancellation and VoiceLogic Noise features on this device so even when you are driving, you can still join an important conference call with superior audio quality. There are other personal driving assistance functions that will help you reach your destination safely. You can also record your drive for future reference in case of an accident.

The main goal of this kit is to allow hands-free communication inside your vehicle while driving. Touch controls and clicks are eliminated as much as possible so the driver will be worry-free.

The wired charging version of the JBL Smartbase will be sold for $149.95 while the wireless Qi version will be $199.95. Item will be available this March 2017 from several retailers and JBL.com.

SOURCE: JBL