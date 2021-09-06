One of the most popular portable speakers in the market is the JBL Flip series. The premium audio equipment company has now announced the latest version of the Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 6 and it brings improvements to not just the sound quality but also the durability and ruggedness of the device. The previous generation had an IPX7 rating but now this has been upgraded to the full IP67 dust and water resistance. The speakers also come with a new audio configuration and better hardware as well.

The JBL Flip 5 previously was waterproof but now the new model has been upgraded to IP67 to get full dust and water resistance. So not only can you bring the portable speaker to the swimming pool, but you can also carry it with you to the beach to bring your tunes with you. The Flip 6 has a redesigned logo on the front so it’s easy to distinguish it from the previous models, at least for the keen observers. There are nine color options this time around: Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green, and Squad.

Of course, when it comes to sound quality, there’s also a lot of improvements from this new device. It has dual passive radiators and an “unusually-shaped woofer” as well as a separate tweeter that is more powerful and has greater depth than the previous model. The Flip 6 also has support for Bluetooth 5.1 already as compared to the Bluetooth 4.2 of the Flip 5. You can also wireless link two Flip 6 if you want to use them for stereo playback. Or you can connect a whole group of speakers to play from one source.

Battery life for the JBL Flip 6 is at 12 hours, similar to the previous model. It also carries over some of the convenience features like the controls on one end and the carrying strap that can attach your device to your backpack, hang it from a hook or handle, or just hang it on your arm for easier portability. The previous models are among the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers and this new one should not be any different.

The JBL Flip 6, all nine color options, will start to go on sale by November 2021. It is $10 more expensive than the Flip 5 at $129.95 but with the hardware upgrades, that should be worth it.