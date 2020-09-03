If you’re in the market for new headphones or portable speaker in the next few months, JBL has unveiled a whole line up of new devices that you can choose from. They’ll be releasing these true wireless headphones (JBL CLUB PRO+ and JBL Endurance PEAK II), portable speakers (JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4, JBL Xtreme 3), some party boxes ( JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310), and even a new gaming headset (JBL Quantum 50). These devices will be launching over the next few months and will be ideal for gift giving for your loved ones and yourself as well.

If you have a lot of meetings or you need to attend online classes, having good headphones is a must. The JBL CLUB PRO+ is the first truly wireless headphones in this series and comes with advanced noise cancellation, smart assistant technology, is IPX4 water-resistant, and has an independent left/right connection. The JBL Endurance PEAK II meanwhile comes with wraparound ear hooks so it’s more for those who are working out or doing physical activities. For those who are more into wired headphones and gaming, the JBL Quantum 50 has ultra-soft silicone earbuds and a mic built closer to the mouth for better voice pickup and minimal noise.

The portable speakers will be launching starting October until December. The JBL Go 3 is a rounded rectangle with a loop in the end and is IP67 dustproof and waterproof with five hours of battery life. The JBL Clip 4 is a small oval-shaped speaker you can bring around and clip wherever with its integrated carabiner. It is also IP67 certified and has 10 hours battery life. The JBL Extreme 3 is bigger, has 15 hours of immersive stereo sound and it has four improved drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators.

If you want more power and a party vibe from your speakers, the Partybox On-The-Go is compact but still gives off a powerful boombox vibe. It has 100 watts of power, integrated lights, wired mic and guitar inputs, and can last for six hours on a single charge. The bigger PartyBox 310 actually has a handle and wheels and comes with 240 watts of power with lights and sound effects.

The following are the prices and availability for these new JBL devices:

JBL CLUB PRO+ – $199.95 (October 25)

JBL Endurance PEAK II – $99.95 (October 25)

JBL Quantum 50 – $29.95 (September 4)

JBL Go 3 – $39.95 (October)

JBL Clip 4 – $69.95 (December)

JBL Xtreme 3 – $349.95 (November)

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go – $299.95 (October 25)

PartyBox 310 – $499.95 (October 25)