Consumers will not run out of options for truly wireless earbuds now as brands will continue releasing new lineups and devices every few months. If you’re a fan of JBL products they have a new lineup of audio devices: the PRO version of the Reflect Flow and the new Tune 130NC and 230NC models. These three new products bring some “advanced” functions to your truly wireless earbuds like advanced noise cancellation, “extreme” waterproofing, and other features depending on the model.

The JBL Reflect Flow PRO is a more advanced version of the Reflect Flow which was released last 2019. It still has the Powerfin design if you prefer your TWS to have a slight “fin” to fit on your ear rather than just the bud itself. It carries the JBL Signature Sound that its users have gotten used to. It also has the popular Active Noise Cancellation feature and an IP68 design rating so you can use it at up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. It also has six microphones including two with beamforming. You also have support for wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Fast Pair, and rapid charging.

The JBL Tune 130NC has Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm JBL Pure Bass drivers, as well and up to 40 hours of playback including the battery case. It has IPX4 rating so it is resistant to water splashes. The earbuds have four microphones, touch controls, and support for Bluetooth 5.2, support for Alexa and Google Assistant. These new earbuds are the upgrade to JBL’s Tune 125 TWS that was released just last year.

The other one, the JBL 230NC, is almost very similar to the 130NC. But instead, it has a pair of 5.8mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass. It also has a stem-shaped design similar to the Apple Airpods while the 130NC has a simpler bud-shaped design. Other than that, the Tune 230NC also has the same touch controls, fast pairing, and fast charging and is a replacement for the Tune 225 TWS.

The JBL Reflect Flow PRO will be available later this month and will cost €179. Meanwhile, the JBL Tune 130NC and 230NC will cost $99 each and will be available by October 2021.