Not many people may be familiar with Jaybird but we’ve been featuring products from the brand that’s been out since 2006. Our last mention was the waterproof Jaybird Run XT released earlier in January. Today, another pair of headphones is ready. The Jaybird VISTA Wireless Sport Headphones is probably the lightest and most streamlined pair of earbuds in the market today. It’s made especially for the athletes and runners. It’s perfect for them with the sweatproof and IPX7 waterproof rating.

The Jaybird VISTA Wireless Sport Headphones are comfortable to wear. The pair is secure enough that you can run and do many of your physical, outdoor adventures wearing it. It’s very light at only six grams (6g) you will probably forget you’re wearing something in your ears.

The Jaybird VISTA earbuds can last up to 32 hours for both buds. That’s more than a day of normal usage. A full charge will give up to six hours of audio. You only need five minutes to charge the pair and be able to enjoy at least 30 more minutes of listening. It comes with a charging case plus USB-C cable.

Jaybird has implemented an EarthProof encapsulated construction technique so the pair is IPX7 waterproof, crushproof, and sweatproof. There are different silicon ear gel sizes to choose from to ensure a secure and comfortable fit.

When it comes to audio, the 6mm milled drivers and the Jaybird app together deliver better audio accuracy, less harmonic distortion, and improved precision. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is reliable as made possible by JBS1 wireless technology. It also comes with a special button that can easily launch the Google Assistant for Android or Siri for iOS.

Price tag of the Jaybird VISTA Totally Wireless Sport Headphones reads $179.99. Color options include Black, Mineral Blue, and Nimbus Gray. The Black version is available now jaybirdsport.com but the other two will be out sometime in the fall.