While you may think that having wireless headphones is the most obvious choice for those who are running or working out, there are still those who are not yet convinced that they should cut the cord, so to speak. Jaybird is introducing a new pair of headphones that may be perfect for those who are looking to transition to wireless finally. The Tarah Wireless are waterproof and sweat proof headphones that can last you for your entire workout or run, provided that you don’t go beyond 6 hours when you’re doing your exercises.

The headphones are tangle-free and easy to use but still brings the sound quality that you’ve gotten used to from Jaybird products. Sound quality is a major concern for those that are afraid to go wireless. You can connect the headphones to the Jaybird app and be able to adjust the EQ settings in case you want to customize it according to whatever you’ll be doing while listening to music or your podcasts.

It also has IPX7 waterproof rating so you can immerse it up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. It also has double hydrophobic, sweat-proof nano coating so even when it’s raining or you’re sweating buckets, it can still work properly. You also get interchangeable ultra-soft silicone ear gels so it feels comfortable in your ear and the Speed Cinch cord management lets you adjust the length of the cable.

You’ll get 6 hours of battery life on a single charge but if you run out, you can charge it for just 10 minutes and you’ll get an additional hour of power. Tarah will be able to call on Google Assistant to help you with queries or with tasks that can be done by Google’s digital assistant.

The Jaybird Tarah Wireless headphones is a “Made for Google“ product and will come in three color combinations: Black/Flash, Nimbus Gray/Jade, and Solstice Blue/Glacier. The last color will be exclusive at Best Buy and the Jaybird website. It will be priced at $99.99 and you can start ordering it on the website now but it will be available in stores by October.

SOURCE: Jaybird