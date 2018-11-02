Athletes and runners who train can sometimes have different needs for headphones than just those who casually jog or exercise. Jaybird is a brand that specializes in headphones for runners and now they are releasing a new Pro series with unique features that are geared towards endurance athletes. The first in this line is Tarah Pro Wireless Sport Headphones which brings 14 hours of battery life, durable and compact packaging, and even a personalized EQ functionality through the Jaybird app.

The main unique selling factor of the Tarah Pro is that it has an industry-leading 14 hours of battery life which should be more than enough for distance runners who train for several hours a day and would need their music, podcast, or audiobook to accompany them. And even if you run out of battery you can do a five-minute charge and it should already give you two hours of extra playback.

The Tarah Pro also has a Magnetic Snap Lock feature that will automatically pause whatever it is you’re listening to when you snap the earbuds together and secure them around your neck. It is IPX7 certified so it’s waterproof and sweatproof and can even survive up to one meter of accidental submersion up to 30 minutes. It also lets you switch between over-ear fit for when you’re training and then under-ear for more relaxed situations when you’re casually listening to something.

The Jaybird app also brings you a new feature that you can unlock with the Tarah Pro. It will run you through a quick hearing test and then create a personalized EQ setting based on its proprietary algorithms and the results of your test. This way, you can have your own sound profile and if it matches the way you want to hear your music or audio books, then this is what you can use for the rest of your Tarah Pro life.

The new wireless headphones from Jaybird is now available exclusively at jaybirdsport.com and then in select retail stores later this month. You can get it for $159.99 and is available in three color combinations: Black/Flash, Mineral Blue/Jade and the third color, Titanium/Glacier will only be available on the website and through Best Buy.

SOURCE: Jaybird