When a consumer brand stops releasing new products or even updating old ones, it’s most likely that something is up within the company. It’s either they’re thinking of selling it out or they’re considering moving into another line of business. In the case of former audio equipment producer and now wearable company Jawbone, it will reportedly be the latter. Reports are floating around that it will be leaving behind the world of consumer hardware and venturing into clinical services.

But of course this will only happen if they get enough investors as the company is reportedly run out of money. If they are able to close the deal with potential strategic investors from the medical sector, they will supposedly shift to a high-end business to business consumer model. They will be creating health-related products and services that will focus on clinicians and health providers that are directly working with patients. For a radical shift, they would of course need to come up with money since their current financial situation is probably not enough.

While the wearable market as a whole is experiencing some difficulties in terms of sales and shipments, Jawbone in particular has been met with a deluge of complaints. They have received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau’s website. Plus, if you look at their social media posts, you’ll see mostly complaints and negative feedback from frustrated consumers. The worst part is that they don’t seem to be responding, even to product inquiries and customer service questions.

So now the question is, will Jawbone be able to get the funding they need in order to overhaul their business and their image? We’ll keep you updated as to the next saga of their story.

VIA: Tech Crunch