Jawbone has been one of the original names when it comes to fitness wearables and accessories. But for some time now, we’ve been hearing reports that the company is in trouble and may even exit the fitness wearable market. Early this year, there were rumors that they may actually go out of the consumer wearables business altogether and will even start over with a new name and focus on clinical health products. There may be some truth to that last part, at least according to news website The Information.

Rather than try to recoup their losses from the past few years, it is reported that Jawbone would just start over, still carrying the name (albeit slightly revised) but going into a new business. It will be called Jawbone Health Club, but will still be headed by founder and CEO Hosain Rahman. The steps were being laid out since 2013 when they acquired a company called Massive Health and now it looks like some of Jawbone’s employees are being moved to the supposedly new company.

Gustavo Gallegos, who was formerly an UP Software employee eventually became a “Senior Engineering Program Manager, Health Software” at Jawbone back in 2013. Meanwhile, Annemarie Sheets began working as a Director of Science and Medicine at Jawbone two years ago while David Benaron began serving as Chief Medical Officer that same year.

Other employees have been moved to the new company earlier this year, according to an anonymous source. But apart from that, not much is known about this new company, except that it will be providing health services to devices that were part of Jawbone’s portfolio. Let’s see in the next few months if there will be major announcements.

VIA: SlashGear