Japanese mobile network provider KDDI and Samsung have worked in tandem to test out 5G connectivity in a real-life scenario – streaming 4K video at a sports event. The trial was done in Okinawa Cellular Stadium, a 30,000-person capacity baseball stadium in Japan, aimed to test 5G network connectivity and user experiences in crowded environments, and even to spotlight a possible new approach in how audiences view live sports.

The test used Samsung’s 5G end-to-end solutions spanning virtualised core, virtualised RAN and multiple prototype 5G tablet devices. The users were then able to see a live stream of 4K video content downloaded and streamed simultaneously on 5G-capable test devices – which were tablets that supported the millimeter wave spectrum.

Samsung put up 5G access units with beam-forming technology installed on a light tower outside of the left field fence to create 5G coverage in the direction of home plate and first and third bases. KDDI provided the network connectivity, of course. The test was a success, and the firms said that this kind of robust connectivity will lend itself to new viewing experiences not only in sports events, but also in other crowded entertainment spots including ones live music.

“5G holds the powerful potential to create new user experiences and business models that are more immersive and dynamic than ever before,” said Youngky Kim, president and head of networks business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our collaboration with KDDI, we will stay committed to exploring 5G-driven business models that can be applied in diverse high-demand locations based on a wide range of methods.”

SOURCE: Samsung