Jamboard, the first ever cloud-first whiteboard by Google, will soon be available for all after months of testing, work gathering, and getting feedback from the users. It seems the tech giant is really serious with focusing on the business and enterprise sector this year. The Jamboard was introduced to the boardroom last October. In case you missed the announcement, Jamboard is a digital whiteboard that designed for the cloud.

Jamboard is ideal for business meetings. It’s a 4K display board with touchscreen capabilities that lets presenters write on the screen and allow everyone to draw, illustrate, and collaborate. You can save the things written on the board and save it to the cloud. It really is a nice concept for important meetings, seminars, and conferences. We can only think of one drawback for now: its $4,999 price tag.

Google will start selling the Jamboard this May. Aside from the device cost, a $600 annual management and support fee will be required. If you buy before September 30, 2017, a $300 discount for the first year can be availed. Google’s Jamboard Early Adopter Program (EAP) seems to be a success because the product is being prepped for its market release. The program is now over but we can expect the Jamboard will be ready in the United States in May.

SOURCE: G Suite Updates