Jabra isn’t exactly a favorite here but we know it is a good brand. The last product we featured was the Elite 85h bringing SmartSound and 100% hands-free Voice Assistant access back in January. Before that pair, we only remember the Jabra Elite 65e wireless earbuds getting Active Noise Cancellation technology. More products have been introduced in between but we’re focusing our attention on the latest pair–the Jabra Evolve 65e. It’s another pair of wireless earbuds that makes listening to audio an excellent experience even when you’re on-the-go.

This is already the second-gen wireless earbuds from Jabra that boasts UC-certification for professional audio. The company describes this as having been engineered for a purpose. It is more for professionals or those audiophiles that go from place to place and need a more robust and convenient pair of wireless earphones.

The Jabra Evolve 65e comes with UC and Skype for Business certification. You can use this for work in the morning (or at night!) and still feel comfortable after many hours because it is sleek and lightweight.

This pair is more of a neckband that offers freedom and ease-of-use up to max of 13 hours on continuous use. You can connect it with any mobile device or computer.

Specs and features of the Evolve 65e soft neckband include Jabra Sound+ app integration, HearThrough technology, built-in busylight, single-button connectivity to voice assistant, and of course, an all-day battery. The pair comes with a Jabra Link 370 USB Bluetooth adapter out of the box.

Pricing of the Jabra Evolve 65e MS USB/BT & Link 370 (dongle) starts at $200 (EUR 165). The pair is now available in the US.

SOURCE: JABRA