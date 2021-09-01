Jabra is one of the most reliable audio companies in the market today. We have seen and tried a few pairs from the company. Just recently, we learned about the Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds ready for those with hearing problems. We also remember the Jabra Elite 85t ANC Earbuds. Three new pairs are ready under the Jabra Elite series. Meet the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active, and the Jabra Elite 3. Each model targets a different type of consumers who need quality earbuds.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level earbuds or a more advanced pair for professional use, you can choose from these new products from Jabra. The Pro version offers a MultiSensor Voice feature plus active noise cancellation (ANC).

The MultiSensor Voice is a new feature from Jabra. It makes use of microphones and bone conduction sensing. With this feature, Jabra promises “the ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places”.

With four mics, a bone conduction sensor, and a voice pick-up sensor, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds can offer premium audio quality. Standard battery life is nine hours with ANC. The charging case can provide max of 35 hours.

The more affordable Jabra Elite 3 also offers four microphones. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with MultiSensor Voice or ANC. Noise isolation is allowed by the Qualcomm aptX HD audio. The seven-hour battery life on a full single charge can extend to 28 hours, thanks to the charging case.

The mid-range Jabra Elite 7 Active is ideal for those who like to exercise and move around. The pair won’t easily move as made possible by the ShakeGrip coating by Jabra. It offers Active Noise Cancellation but no MultiSensor Voice.

Color options vary. The Jabra Elite 3 is now up for sale today, September 1, in navy, dark gray, lilac, and light beige. Price tag reads $79. The other two models are $199 and $179 and will be ready on October 1.