It’s been a while since Jabra last introduced a new product. The brand may have announced few items but we haven’t given them much attention until today with the release of the Jabra Elite 65e wireless earbuds. This new pair brings professional noise cancellation and offers impressive audio quality as both earbuds are connected to one another. Active Noise Cancellation takes advantage of two levels of noise cancellation so you don’t have to hear things you don’t really want to hear in the background.

When you need to talk, the 3-mic technology will work perfectly to achieve what they described as “conversation quality”. You can turn on-off the Active Noise Cancellation tech (ANC) and get longer usage. What’s good about this pair is that each earbud fits snugly in an ear canal. The perfect fit allows more effective noise cancellation while ANC removes the noise levels digital.

Jabra’s ANC feature only used to be available on professional headsets. It’s only now the company has decided to make it a standard for regular models. As with the latest Jabra products, this pair boasts of IP54-rated water- and dust-resistance. It’s supported by the Jabra Sound+ app so you can register the warranty and manage settings.

The Jabra Elite 65e will be available next month in most retailers with a $199 price tag.

