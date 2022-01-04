One of the new products that Jabra has unveiled at CES 2022 is a still-affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds: the Jabra Elite 4 Active. We heard about this previously but now it’s officially available in the U.S for $119. It’s a bit more expensive than the budget Elite 3 earbuds with its $80 price tag but this one has the popular active noise cancellation feature. From its name, it is being marketed for those who love to work out and exercise with a pair of comfortable earbuds for their music and other audio content.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Aside from having ANC, the Elite 4 Active also has HearThrough technology for times when you need to hear your environment when doing your workouts. And while you are not able to adjust the noise cancellation levels like with the more premium flagship Elite 7 Pro, this one has a customizable equalizer so you can adjust the bass and treble according to your preference. This should give you an “immersive workout music experience”. For calls, you get a 4-microphone technology with added wind noise protection with its special mesh covering.

Since it’s an “active” kind of earbuds, you get IP57 rating for water and sweat protection. It comes with a wing-free and ergonomic “athleisure” design so it will have a comfortable but secure fit for your ears. You get Google Fast pair for a seamless connectivity experience with your Android device (running on Android 6.0 and higher and Spotify Tap playback for faster access if that’s your music streaming service of choice. The earbuds also has Alexa Built-In if that’s your preferred digital assistant.

You’ll get 7 hours of play-time with the earbuds but can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case and its fast-charge capabilities. You can also use just one earbud if you want to save battery or be more aware of your surroundings with the mono mode. The earbuds come in color themes similar to the Elite Active range: navy, black, and light mint. The design is also similar to the previous Active earbuds included in the line.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is now available at just $120 from Amazon and the Jabra website. It’s a pretty affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds with ANC and all the other premium features if you’re on the lookout for a New Year’s gift for yourself.