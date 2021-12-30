Jabra audio accessories may be some of the more premium devices out there but they do have some slightly more affordable products. Ahead of CES 2022 (yes, that’s still happening), they have announced the newest addition to their truly wireless earbuds line, the Jabra Elite 4 Active. Compared to the more premium recent Jabra Elite 7 Active, this one has a more accessible price tag but still has specs and features that you may be looking for in a more than decent running headphones.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is of course being marketed as a pair of running headphones as it has features to fit a more active lifestyle. It has IP57 dust and water resistance so you don’t have to worry about the sweat and the dust you’ll encounter as you do your runs. It also has active noise cancellation so you are able to tune out the outside noise as you exercise but it also has HearThrough technology so you can hear your surroundings when you need to.

Sound quality is as expected from a Jabra product. It comes with a 6mm driver in each earbud and it also has Mono Mode so you can use one earbud at a time if you prefer to do so, like if you need to keep one ear free for oncoming traffic or other runners, as per TechRadar. You also get an adjustable equalizer so you can make the bass and treble not too overwhelming like what some users experienced with the Jabra Elite 7 Active.

The earbuds have an ergonomic design but that means no wingtips to hold it in place. But if it’s similar to the Elite 7, then this should also be “comfortable, secure, and extremely lightweight” which is what you would want for earbuds if you’re running or exercising. Battery-wise, you get 28 hours with the charging case and seven hours from a single charge. If you’re conserving power or running low while running, you can use the Mono Mode.

We’ll know more about the Jabra Elite 4 Active at the upcoming CES 2022 happening this January 5-8. We do know that it is priced at £119.99, which is around $162 but other details will be announced then.