The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with a more advanced camera system. We’ve been saying it plenty of times already and we’re certain the South Korean tech giant has something really good to offer. The 108MP camera has been confirmed and Samsung is going to use its very own ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It’s different from the sensor Xiaomi used on the Mi CC9 Pro and the Mi Mix Alpha. It’s customized as we already mentioned and it’s exclusive for the Galaxy S11+ phone.

The new ISOCELL sensor may bring a more professional-grade quality to smartphone cameras. Not that the cameras aren’t any good but there are still more rooms for improvements. The ISOCELL Bright HMX offers 108 megapixels in each image captured. The results always are well-defined and sharp images even when you crop or zoom them.

The image sensor makes use of the 0.8μm-sized pixels. It also features a bigger 1/1.33-inch size. The ISOCELL Bright HMX then absorbs more light, especially in low-lit environments. The result is the sensor can see more wen photograph is formulated. No problem with well-lit conditions. You can expect better overall color accuracy and sharper textures.

Samsung has the ISOCELL Plus technology. The Bright HMX is a more advanced pixel isolation technology that lessens optical loss. The sensor prevents the pixels from being contaminated.

This particular technology is way better than the old backside-illuminated (BSI) sensors. A barrier is important to minimize optical loss and that’s what the ISOCELL Plus technology can do.