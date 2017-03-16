We haven’t forgotten about the Roomba and other similar robot vacuum cleaners. For years, we’ve waited for the prices to go down since the first wave of such smart cleaning devices was expensive. Now, the cleaners are more affordable and with many options and features.

One of the more popular models is the Roomba 900 Series that is more efficient and convenient to use with a companion app. The smart cleaning device can be controlled and managed from the iRobot HOME app. With a single push of a button, your home will be cleaner because the robot vacuum will follow your command.

This is how you clean in the 21st century. There’s no standard home robot or robot maid yet but the round vacuum can do the job for you. It’s only basic sweeping and vacuuming of the floor. With the robot, you don’t have to get the broom or vacuum cleaner. All you need to do is launch the app, press a button, and watch the Roomba gather all the dirt and grime. (Just make sure there is no dog or cat poop anywhere because umm, it will spread.)

With the iRobot Home app, you can choose custom cleaning preferences, start or pause cycles, schedule cleaning time, and monitor activity. Right on the app, you can see Clean Map reports, enable Push Notifications for real-time notifications, review details, view stats, and see coverage and cleaning time. You can also see on the app if there are automatic software updates available.

Note that this iRobot HOME App also works with the Braava jet mopping robot.

