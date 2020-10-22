Vivo sub-brand IQOO is steadily shaping up into a brand to watch out for. After a handful of successful outings in other segments, the company is now planning to venture into the lower mid-range market with a phone boasting a strong battery life. We are talking about the iQOO U1x which has just been launched in China with an octa-core processor, triple rear camera array, a very decent screen size, and a luring price tag.

For the display, the IQOO U1x gets a 6.51-inch HD+ with a modest 720×1,600 pixels resolution. With a screen-to-body ratio of only 89 percent, the display has slim side and top bezel but the chin is thick. To make things a tad exciting, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by Snapdragon 662 processor with Adreno 610 GPU.

The IQOO U1x is launching in China without Google services therefore it will come with Jovi AI assistant and run Android 10-based IQOO UI. For the optics, the phone gets a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 lens, and alongside are two depth and macro lenses – 2MP and 2MP each. On the front for speckles selfies, the IQOO’s smartphone gets an 8-megapixel camera in a small notch.

iQOO U1x packs in a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone comes in two memory options – 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. For connectivity, this 4G phone includes a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and micro-USB port.

The iQOO U1x comes in two colors – light back and morning frost – and the phone is up for pre-order in China. It will go up on sale from November 1. The 4GB + 64GB variant will cost CNY 899 ($135), while the top of the line 6GB + 128GB model will retail for CNY 1,199 ($180). There is no official information on if and when the IQOO U1x will go on sale in other markets.