iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, has just introduced two new phones in China. We have always known iQOO for smartphones with powerful batteries and monster specs and the iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE are no different. The mobile duo is being added to the iQoo 5 series that launched back in August with impressive hardware and design. Both Android devices boast triple rear cameras and high refresh rate. RAM can even go up to 12GB so we believe the two are well-equipped.

iQoo Neo 5 SE

The iQoo Neo 5 SE will be available next week while the iQoo Neo 5S will be ready this week. Let’s talk about specs. The iQoo Neo 5 SE features a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and up to 12GB of RAM. Onboard UFS 3.1 storage is up to 256GB.

Out of the box, it will run on OriginOS Ocean which is already based on Android 12. The liquid cooling feature will be helpful especially if you play games a lot. When it comes to imaging, the three rear cameras include a 50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 2MP camera. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

The phone’s 4500mAH battery comes with 55W fast charging. It already offers 5G connectivity aside from the usual WiFi, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5.1. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the side.

iQoo Neo 5 S



The iQoo Neo 5 S also comes with up to 12GB but with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The screen is also bigger at 6.56-inches. It’s AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Onboard storage is also up to 256GB.

The phone also uses a 4500mAh battery but with a faster charging at 66W. When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS lens with 13MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. The 16MP selfie camera is also a standard.

Pricing and Availability

The iQoo Neo 5 SE 8GB RAM + 128GB is available for CNY 2199 ($345). The 8GB RAM + 256GB is CNY 2399 ($376). The 12GB RAM and 256GB is CNY 2599 ($408). The phone will be ready in White, Blue and multicolor on December 28.

iQoo Neo 5S is also available in the same RAM and storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB , and 12GB RAM and 256GB. The phones will be sold for CNY 2699 ($423), CNY 2899 ($455), and CNY 3199 ($502), respectively beginning December 24. Color options: Black, Blue, and Orange.