BBK Electronics owned Vivo’s performance sub-brand IQOO last month introduced the iQOO 3 5G phone which is one of the most affordable Snapdragon 865-powered phones. Now, iQOO is setting the yardstick even further with its aggressively priced iQOO Neo 3 5G which has got specs that’ll be hard to deny. First up it has the Snapdragon 865 64-bit octa-core processor with dual-mode connectivity mated to 6/8/12GB RAM with the 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage variant.

The phone isn’t small – it has 6.57-inch full HD+ LCD (20:9 aspect ratio) display beefed up to a refresh rate of 144Hz. The company claims that the phone has 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and looks quite impressive with a thin form-factor. There’s a 4,500mAh battery paired with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging, which can allegedly charge the iQOO Neo 3 up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. Wireless charging is missing on the phone.

Thankfully, a 3.5mm headphone jack is included in the phone and the speaker audio is impressive owing to Hi-Res audio certification. The rear triple-camera module of iQOO Neo 3 has a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, EIS), an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). On the front, there is a punch hole 16-megapixel camera for selfie shots.

iQOO Neo 3 5G will be available in Blue Black and Sky Blue color at a price tag of $380 for 6GB + 128GB, $423 for the 8GB + 128GB and $466 for the 12GB + 128GB trim. The 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage will come for $480. For its specifications at that price, the iQOO Neo 3 is a great deal. How many are going to try it let’s wait and watch – we are though guessing the number is going to be huge.