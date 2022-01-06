Aside from the Vivo V23 Series, the Chinese OEM has also announced two other phones: the IQOO 9 and IQOO 9 Pro. It’s a sub-brand of Vivo that is more known for coming up with smartphones with monster features. The iQOO 9 series was actually teased before official launch only a few days after the iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE were officially announced in China. The IQOO 9 and IQOO 9 Pro both run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making them premium flagship offering.

The iQOO 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 curved screen with 1440×3200 resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The triple camera system includes a 50MP main with f/1.75 aperture and OIS + 50MP 150-degree field-of-view ultrawide + 16MP tele with 2.5x optical zoom. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels with f/2.45 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It will be available this January 12 in China for CNY 4999, CNY 5499, and CNY 5999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB, 12GB RAM/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. That’s about $780, $865, and $940 in the US.

The vanilla iQOO 9 is basically the same but the display is AMOLED with 1500 nit peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear cameras are also almost the same with the 50MP main camera + 13MP 120-degree ultrawide + 12MP 2x zoom lens. There is the same 16MP selfie camera.

It uses the same 4700mAh battery but only with 120W charging. You can charge the battery up to 100% within 19 minutes only. It’s available in 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB variant for CNY 3999 and CNY 4399 ($620, $690). There’s also the 12GB AM with 512GB storage priced at CNY 4799 ($755)