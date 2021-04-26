Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has something new in store for the mobile community. Meet the iQOO 7 series. This is the company’s next-gen performance flagship devices that will be released in China and other key markets around the world. The new series 7 includes the iQOO 7 Legend and the iQOO 7. The two are similar in many ways and both offer top 5G smartphone performance, offering advanced hardware, specs, and software. As with most premium devices today, the pair can deliver premium multi-media entertainment and ultimate mobile gaming experiences.

Not many people know this but Vivo’s iQOO has teamed up with BMW M Motorsport since last year. It’s a premium partner of the automobile brand that values speed and quality. Like BMW, iQOO values premium hardware and software capabilities that make up the total performance of a product.

The new iQOO 7 is now available in China and India. The phones will also be sold in other global markets. The main star of the lineup is the iQOO 7 Legend which is a result of the partnership with BMW. It shows off speed and topnotch performance, showcased first through the three iconic rally-striped design

iQOO describes top-line monster performance both the iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 can offer. iQOO phones have always been dynamic and powerful but these two are the ultimate. As described, they embody the idea of ‘I Quest On and On’.

Let’s take a look at the specs now. The iQOO 7 Legend runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor plus an LPDDR5 flash drive. The result is also quick read and write speed, fast app calling and caching, and low-power consumption. The regular iQOO 7 also runs a premium Qualcomm chipset–Snapdragon 870. Like the other variant, it offers topnotch CPU and GPU performance, giving off more vivid colors and smoother visual effects.

The two feature Extended RAM function. This means additional 3GB of ROM can be added to the 8GB RAM. This system allows mobile apps to run with sufficient storage space and very minimal lag. Other features are as follows: 66W FlashCharge technology, 4000mAh (Legend) and 4400mAh batteries, a special Liquid Cooling System, an intelligent display chip, 120Hz refresh rate, and Super Touch Acceleration function (1000Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate/300Hz Touch Sampling Rate),

The iQOO 7 series also includes the Monster Touch that allows pressure-sensitive digital buttons and dual-control. The two are not exactly gaming phones but the powerful phones can let you enjoy some top games like Genshin, Call of Duty, and Free Fire. The Monster Engine Dual-Linear Motors add to the gaming experience by allowing dynamic vibration and simulation of actions across gaming scenarios.

For audio, iQOO has implement the Beat Surround Sound Stereo system with dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. Design-wise, the Legend uses a Marine Aluminum middle frame to prevent perspiration and oil to cause corrosion. It comes with AG frosted glass and extra protection on the rear.

When to comes to imaging, the phone comes with a triple rear-camera syste: 48MP + 13MP super wide-angle macro camera + 2MP mono camera. The Legend also comes with a 13MP 50mm Pro Portrait Lens as additional hardware.