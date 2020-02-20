A lot of apps and websites already have ways for users to find out what data is being collected from them and how it is being used. But for devices around you that use the Internet of Things technologies, there is no easy way for you to track the activities that it tracks about you and they barely and rarely provide notice that they are collecting data. A new app called Internet of Things Assistant was created by researches from Carnegie Mellon may solve that problem, both for end-users and businesses that would like to be compliant with various privacy laws.

What the app does basically is to let you know what are the IoT technologies around you, whether you own them or they’re from the neighbors or businesses in that area. More importantly, it tells you what kind of data they’re collecting and if there are ways to opt-out of the data collection, it will guide you to it. Devices that can be tracked include public cameras with facial recognition and scene recognition, smart speakers, smart doorbells, and other smart security devices.

There are existing laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that gives consumers the right to know if their data is being collected and used for one reason or another. This app will not just protect and empower consumers and but also help businesses and establishments comply with these laws. While there are signs for some of the equipment in public spaces, the laws mentioned above require them to explicitly communicate the presence and data collection information.

Owners of the IoT devices will be able to use a cloud-based portal to publish information about their devices and end-users will be able to see it through the app. Businesses owners, mall operators, or even individuals can request the creation of registries where they can control the publication of the information. It should be easy to use and they already have pre-made templates for commonly used devices.

The researchers were able to create this app and the cloud-based portal through grants from DARPA’s Brandeis privacy research program and from the National Science Foundation’s Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace program. Hopefully a lot of people and businesses register their devices so the app can be useful.