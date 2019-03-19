When they say that the Internet never forgets, sometimes it’s because of sites like the Internet Archive, which serves as a museum and a library as well for the whole online history of the world. When Google finally announced that they were going to sunset Google+, some folks wanted to start archiving posts for posterity’s sake. Now months later, The Archive Team has started the process officially so that all of the public posts on the failed social network can be saved and accessed for future generations, just in case someone needs something.

The Archive Team isn’t actually affiliated with the Internet Archive but they do work with the site to bring content to its Wayback Machine. They are now starting to crawl through all the existing Google+ content out there before they officially close their digital doors on April 2, 2019. However, it’s only the public posts that they will be able to archive of course so if you set your posts to private, they won’t be able to crawl it.

But even if your posts are public, you might not want to have them archived as well. You will have to opt out of the process or you could also just delete all your content or your entire Google+ profile. In any case, you will not have any use for it in a couple of months anyway so might as well just remove it forever. But if you want to have some sort of trace of your posts, then just leave it as it is and the Wayback Machine should do its job.

The archiving process isn’t that perfect of course. Comments under the “Read more” link will not be included. The videos and images in posts will not be in the highest resolution but just in the quality that the crawler views it in. If you’re interested in being part of the archiving process, there are details in the source link that you can check out.

SOURCE: Reddit