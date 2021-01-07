Intel has introduced RealSense ID, an on-device solution that combines depth sensors and artificial intelligence for secure, Apple’s Face-ID-like facial recognition. Purpose-built for user protection, the RealSense ID will, according to Intel, bring facial recognition to point-of-sale systems, ATMs, smart locks and more. The step-up is simple: an active depth sensor combined with specialized neural network and a dedicated system-on-chip delivers safe and accurate facial recognition.

Per Intel, all facial images are processed locally and user data is encrypted, making the authentication really feasible for and usable in smart devices. The module-based system can detect and distinguish a person’s face instantly and is designed purposefully to adapt to a user’s physical features.

With all sorts of biometric authentication technologies, including this one, security and privacy remain two aspects of concern. Intel claims to have them covered in the RealSense ID. The company assures its system can adapt to change in physical features of the user over time; such as the change in facial hair and glasses.

The RealSense ID works in various lighting conditions to ensure ease of use for people of wide range of heights and complexions. Additionally, for security and privacy RealSense ID is built-in with anti-spoofing technology to foil attempts of duping the system with videos, images, and masks.

According to Intel, the possibility of someone tricking the RealSense ID is “one in a million,” which makes this facial recognition system useful in smart locks, PoS systems, ATMs, Kiosks, and other devices. There is no information on whether Intel will be using this Face ID-style facial recognition in its devices, but we strongly believe there is a possibility.