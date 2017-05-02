If you think that send messages is all that Facebook wants you to do on its Messenger app, they have so many more plans in store. Today they are rolling out globally the Instant Games on Messenger feature which some markets have already been enjoying. You will be able to play around 50 games on launch and expect more titles to arrive. Not only that, several games will be adapting the rich gameplay features that Facebook introduced at the F8 conference.

When game developers start adapting the rich gameplay features, they will be able to create turn-based games, leaderboards and tournaments within the game. There can also be more visually engaging features and even customizable messages, since after all, Messenger is still a messaging app primarily. There will also be game bots that can help you engage with the game more, bringing you updates and telling you about new features that the game has.

One of the first games to employ this rich gameplay tech is one of the most popular games of all time, Words With Friends. You can now play it as a feature-rich turn-based game on Messenger. For game bots, one of the first to use it is one of the most popular games on Instant Games, EverWing. Coming soon and hopefully with rich gameplay features as well is 8 Ball Pool, which says it is the world’s #1 pool game.

Instant Games for Messenger is already starting to roll out to Android devices. If it’s not yet available for you, don’t worry as the roll out is happening over the next few weeks.

