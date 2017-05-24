If you’ve already become bored with the accounts you follow on Instagram and would like to discover more pictures and videos, the photo sharing network has added two new ways for you to explore the places near you and the topics that interest you. Well, that is if you like watching or looking at Instagram Stories. You will now be able to see Location stories and hashtag stories on your Explore tab. And you can also share your own stories by including location and hashtag stickers when you post.

When you tap on the Explore button on your app, you will now see a new story ring at the top of the page and it will be filled with Instagram stories that are happening near you (or near-ish). The stories that will appear are from people who of course used the location sticker when they posted their photo/video stories. If you search for any location in the world and there will also be a story ring for it at the top of the page.Hashtag stories will also begin to appear on Explore from people who use the hashtag stickers on their stories. When you search for a particular hashtag or topic, you may already see a story ring at the top of the page as well.

You can also include your stories by using the location and hashtag sticker and if your story has been added, you’ll see a line at the top of your stories viewer list. You will see how many have already viewed it. But if you don’t want it to appear in the story rings but you still want to use the stickers, you will have to tap the x on your stories viewer list.

Instagram developers are also currently testing out the Archive feature where your deleted posts are never really deleted but are just, well, archived, in case you change your mind about deleting them. But if you want them to totally disappear, you can tap on the menu button and then delete them supposedly forever. Not everyone will see the Archive feature though since it’s still being tested.

SOURCE: Instagram

VIA: SlashGear